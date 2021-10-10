Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Receives $38.95 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.95.

GWLIF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

GWLIF remained flat at $$30.99 on Tuesday. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,189. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200 day moving average of $29.74. Great-West Lifeco has a 1-year low of $19.89 and a 1-year high of $32.02.

Great-West Lifeco, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance, health insurance, retirement services, investment management and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Europe, and Lifeco Corporate. The Canada segment provides individual & group life insurance through the Great-West Life, London Life and Canada Life.

