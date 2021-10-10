Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Green Plains Inc. is vertically integrated producer, marketer and distributer of ethanol. The company operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Corn Oil Production, Agribusiness, and Marketing and Distribution. It produces ethanol and co-products, such as wet, modified wet or dried distillers grains, as well as extracts non-edible corn oil. The company is also involved in buying and selling bulk grain primarily corn and soybeans. Green Plains Inc., formerly known as Green Plains Renewable Energy, Inc., is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Green Plains from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Green Plains from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Green Plains from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Green Plains in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an in-line rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Green Plains presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.00.

NASDAQ GPRE opened at $35.03 on Wednesday. Green Plains has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $38.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.41. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $724.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.41 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Plains by 31.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 4,114.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Green Plains by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

