Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sets New 52-Week High at $195.12

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $195.12 and last traded at $194.62, with a volume of 442 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $189.18.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.17 and its 200-day moving average is $180.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $4.1171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 7.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 102.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,352 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 25,429 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.3% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 117.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 66,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 36,016 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

