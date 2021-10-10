GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.45. GT Biopharma has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $19.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.46.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTBP. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $27,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $891,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in GT Biopharma during the first quarter worth $191,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

