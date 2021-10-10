Guggenheim Lowers Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) to Sell

Guggenheim lowered shares of Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Guggenheim currently has $58.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $97.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.32.

PNW stock opened at $66.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $65.94 and a 1 year high of $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.38.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,522,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $205,199,000 after purchasing an additional 119,517 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

