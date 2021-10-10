Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 12,925 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $14.00.

GHLD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Guild in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.71 million and a PE ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.92.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $294.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.01 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guild Holdings will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $2,027,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Guild by 33.2% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 494,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 123,214 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Guild during the second quarter worth $414,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Guild by 89.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 20,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Guild by 5.3% during the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 373,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares in the last quarter. 7.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

