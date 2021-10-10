Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HHFA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €22.33 ($26.27).

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €19.50 ($22.94) price objective on shares of Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft stock traded up €0.12 ($0.14) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €19.31 ($22.72). The stock had a trading volume of 43,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,376. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is €20.27. Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €13.94 ($16.40) and a 52 week high of €22.90 ($26.94).

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft operates as a port and transport logistics company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Container, Intermodal, Logistics, and Real Estate. The company operates three container terminals in Hamburg; and container terminals in Odessa, Ukraine, and Tallinn, Estonia.

Recommended Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamburger Hafen und Logistik Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.