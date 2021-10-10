Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,086 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,649 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,077 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $16.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.19. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.89.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

See Also: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.