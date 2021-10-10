Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $59.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HASI. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $54.16 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $41.62 and a twelve month high of $72.42. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 22.96, a quick ratio of 22.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 104.48%.

In other news, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.54, for a total value of $595,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.84, for a total transaction of $3,663,180.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,333 shares of company stock worth $5,426,981. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $693,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 77,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2,161.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 135,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,683,000 after buying an additional 129,682 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

