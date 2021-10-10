Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Happiness Biotech Group (NASDAQ:HAPP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Happiness Biotech Group Limited is a nutraceutical and dietary supplements producer. It is focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of products made from Chinese herbal extracts and other ingredients. Happiness Biotech Group Limited is based in NANPING, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:HAPP opened at $0.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.49. Happiness Biotech Group has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 91,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,000. HRT Financial LP owned about 0.35% of Happiness Biotech Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Happiness Biotech Group

Happiness Biotech Group Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of nutraceutical and dietary supplement products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company's product category includes lucidum spore powder, cordyceps mycelia, ejiao solution, American ginseng, and other products.

