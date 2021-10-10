Head-To-Head Comparison: Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) vs. Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP)

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) and Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Stamps.com shares are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Janel shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Stamps.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Janel and Stamps.com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Janel 0 0 0 0 N/A Stamps.com 0 3 0 0 2.00

Stamps.com has a consensus price target of $330.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Stamps.com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Stamps.com is more favorable than Janel.

Volatility and Risk

Janel has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stamps.com has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Janel and Stamps.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Janel 2.02% 17.87% 3.43% Stamps.com 15.25% 21.00% 15.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Janel and Stamps.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Janel $82.43 million 0.25 -$1.73 million N/A N/A Stamps.com $757.98 million 8.01 $178.66 million $10.42 31.63

Stamps.com has higher revenue and earnings than Janel.

Summary

Stamps.com beats Janel on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Janel Company Profile

Janel Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of integrated logistics and freight forwarding services. It operates through the following segments: Global Logistics Services, Life Sciences, and Manufacturing. The Global Logistics Services provides customs brokerage, warehousing, and distribution services and other value-added logistics services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and distributes mixing equipment and apparatus for specific applications within various industries. The Life Sciences segment provides manufactures and distributes monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, diagnostic reagents, and other immunoreagents for biomedical research and provides antibody manufacturing for academic and industry research scientists. The company was founded by James N. Jannello in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers. The MetaPack segment focuses in multi-carrier enterprise-level shipping software solutions to large e-commerce retailers and brands. The company was founded by James Alastair Campbell McDermott, Jeff Green and Air R. Engelberg in September 1996 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

