Head to Head Comparison: Motorsport Games (MSGM) & The Competition

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) is one of 362 publicly-traded companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Motorsport Games to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Motorsport Games alerts:

This table compares Motorsport Games and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million -$1.76 million -56.32 Motorsport Games Competitors $1.87 billion $368.23 million 70.70

Motorsport Games’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Motorsport Games. Motorsport Games is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 4 0 3.00 Motorsport Games Competitors 2406 12247 22603 633 2.57

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 59.80%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 12.22%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Motorsport Games Competitors -141.99% -65.14% -4.57%

Summary

Motorsport Games competitors beat Motorsport Games on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Motorsport Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorsport Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.