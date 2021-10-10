Head-To-Head Contrast: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) & Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Moderna alerts:

55.9% of Moderna shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of Moderna shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of Taysha Gene Therapies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Moderna and Taysha Gene Therapies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moderna 49.79% 88.13% 34.23% Taysha Gene Therapies N/A -45.81% -41.58%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Moderna and Taysha Gene Therapies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moderna 3 7 5 0 2.13 Taysha Gene Therapies 0 0 13 0 3.00

Moderna presently has a consensus price target of $195.62, suggesting a potential downside of 35.84%. Taysha Gene Therapies has a consensus price target of $44.46, suggesting a potential upside of 138.66%. Given Taysha Gene Therapies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taysha Gene Therapies is more favorable than Moderna.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Moderna and Taysha Gene Therapies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moderna $803.40 million 153.19 -$747.06 million ($1.96) -155.57 Taysha Gene Therapies N/A N/A -$60.01 million ($3.40) -5.48

Taysha Gene Therapies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Moderna. Moderna is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taysha Gene Therapies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Moderna beats Taysha Gene Therapies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc. engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics. The company was founded by Noubar B. Afeyan, Robert S. Langer, Jr., Derrick J. Rose and Kenneth R. Chien in 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Taysha Gene Therapies Company Profile

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc., a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome. Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. has a strategic partnership with The University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center to develop and commercialize transformative gene therapy treatments; and collaboration with Yale University to advance mini-gene payloads for an AAV gene therapy for the treatment of neurodevelopmental disorders. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.