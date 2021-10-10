Head-To-Head Review: Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Cytek BioSciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bionano Genomics $8.50 million 169.13 -$41.11 million ($0.39) -13.21 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cytek BioSciences has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bionano Genomics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Bionano Genomics and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bionano Genomics 0 1 2 0 2.67 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Bionano Genomics presently has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 152.43%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus price target of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 26.31%. Given Bionano Genomics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Bionano Genomics is more favorable than Cytek BioSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.6% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Bionano Genomics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Bionano Genomics and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bionano Genomics -388.00% -26.88% -24.16% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cytek BioSciences beats Bionano Genomics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc. is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics. Its products include Saphyr, Bionano Chips, Bionano Prep Kits, and Bionano Data Solutions. The company was founded by Han Cao in January 2003 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Cytek BioSciences

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

