Head to Head Review: OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS)

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) and Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OMNIQ and Leidos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A Leidos 5.54% 23.24% 7.24%

This table compares OMNIQ and Leidos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMNIQ $55.21 million 1.30 -$11.50 million N/A N/A Leidos $12.30 billion 1.14 $628.00 million $5.83 16.96

Leidos has higher revenue and earnings than OMNIQ.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for OMNIQ and Leidos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMNIQ 0 0 1 0 3.00 Leidos 0 2 6 1 2.89

Leidos has a consensus price target of $116.88, indicating a potential upside of 18.20%. Given Leidos’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Leidos is more favorable than OMNIQ.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.7% of Leidos shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Leidos shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Leidos beats OMNIQ on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications. The company’s services and technology helps clients to move people, assets and data through airports, warehouses, schools, national borders, and many other applications and environments. It serves government agencies and companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. The company was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment focuses on deploying agile, cost-effective solutions to meet the ever-changing missions of the company’s customers in areas of intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance, enterprise IT and integrated systems and cybersecurity and global services. The Civil segment focuses on seamlessly integrating and protecting physical, digital and data domains. The Health segment offers solutions to federal and commercial customers that are responsible for the health and wellbeing of people worldwide including service members and veterans. The company was founded by John Robert Beyster on February 3, 1969 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

