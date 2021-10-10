Head-To-Head Review: PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) and Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Accolade and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Accolade -44.02% -18.32% -12.28% PaySign N/A -93.74% -16.88%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Accolade and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Accolade 0 0 13 0 3.00 PaySign 0 1 2 0 2.67

Accolade currently has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 47.14%. PaySign has a consensus target price of $4.08, indicating a potential upside of 55.85%. Given PaySign’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PaySign is more favorable than Accolade.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Accolade and PaySign’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Accolade $170.36 million 14.83 -$50.65 million ($1.65) -23.17 PaySign $24.12 million 5.55 -$9.14 million ($0.18) -14.56

PaySign has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Accolade. Accolade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PaySign, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Accolade has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its stock price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.0% of Accolade shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of PaySign shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Accolade shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Accolade beats PaySign on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Accolade Company Profile

Accolade, Inc. develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists. It also provides second opinion consultation and health care decision support services. The company serves employers who provide their employees and their employees' families a single place to turn for their health, healthcare, and benefits needs. Accolade, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc. engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand. The company was founded by Mark R. Newcomer and Daniel H. Spencer on August 24, 1995 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

