Head-To-Head Survey: Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) & Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Unity Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Unity Bancorp pays out 16.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Unity Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Unity Bancorp 31.38% 16.81% 1.52% Spirit of Texas Bancshares 28.37% 11.56% 1.37%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Unity Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Unity Bancorp $91.86 million 2.70 $23.64 million $2.19 10.92 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $142.42 million 2.94 $31.31 million $1.81 13.45

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Unity Bancorp. Unity Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Unity Bancorp has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Unity Bancorp and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Unity Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.78%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Unity Bancorp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.1% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 32.0% of Unity Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Unity Bancorp beats Spirit of Texas Bancshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership and supervision of Unity Bank. The firm accepts personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and demand and savings deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises credit cards, mortgage, home equity, and personal loans. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Clinton, NJ.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

