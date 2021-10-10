Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 11,010 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MORN. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 2,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Morningstar by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MORN opened at $272.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.08. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.75 and a 52-week high of $288.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $268.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $252.15.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $2,226,533.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven N. Kaplan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $261,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,659 shares of company stock worth $66,029,419 in the last quarter. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Morningstar

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

