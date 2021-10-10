Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 664,062 Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 664,062 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,991,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $4.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.83.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0111 per share. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.50%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

