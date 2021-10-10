Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,590 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Crown were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.8% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in Crown by 2,292.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Crown in the second quarter worth $70,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Crown by 30.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.18. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.90 and a 1-year high of $114.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.79 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

In related news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total transaction of $411,634.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director B Craig Owens acquired 2,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.62 per share, with a total value of $211,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,036 shares in the company, valued at $320,662.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.33.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

