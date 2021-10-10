Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Grows Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 3,140.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. London Co. of Virginia raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,527,353 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $146,460,000 after acquiring an additional 13,972 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,086,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,107,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1,630.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 275,883 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 259,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,650,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ST opened at $57.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.86. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $992.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.60.

In other Sensata Technologies news, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

