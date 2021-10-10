Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $3.89 Million Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 678.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,312 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 146.0% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 115,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,016,000 after buying an additional 68,540 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,617,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,024,000 after buying an additional 54,943 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter worth $5,114,000. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health during the second quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.92 and a 1 year high of $62.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is presently 35.19%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CAH. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America cut Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

