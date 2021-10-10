Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $4.29 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 7,150.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,442 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.09% of Bloom Energy worth $4,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 120,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 40,525 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 184,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,965,000 after buying an additional 47,937 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 11,738.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 450,645 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 19,269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $25,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.84, for a total value of $873,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,637.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James raised Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $19.15 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.97 and a beta of 3.45. Bloom Energy Co. has a one year low of $12.37 and a one year high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $228.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bloom Energy Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

