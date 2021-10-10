Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 123,500 Shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 48,814.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,753 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.05% of Gentex worth $4,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 3.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gentex by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 7,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gentex alerts:

In other news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,350,567.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $35.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.60. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $37.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm had revenue of $428.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Gentex’s payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Gentex from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Seaport Global Securities raised Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.16.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.