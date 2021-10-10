Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 21,292 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,292 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.06% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FR opened at $53.68 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $56.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 50.60%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

FR has been the subject of several research reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

