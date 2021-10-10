Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $11.260-$11.560 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $10.860. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.02 billion-$2.07 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2 billion.Helen of Troy also updated its FY22 guidance to $11.05-11.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $223.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday.

Shares of HELE opened at $226.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $265.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $231.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.84.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.82. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm had revenue of $475.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 earnings per share. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $592,945.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.79, for a total transaction of $490,207.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helen of Troy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.44% of Helen of Troy worth $24,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

