HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective by Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €103.60 ($121.88) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €90.01 ($105.90).

HFG stock opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. HelloFresh has a one year low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a one year high of €97.38 ($114.56). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €79.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.66.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

