HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €93.00 by Credit Suisse Group

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €51.50 ($60.59) price target on HelloFresh in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €90.01 ($105.90).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €80.00 ($94.12) on Friday. HelloFresh has a 12 month low of €38.02 ($44.73) and a 12 month high of €97.38 ($114.56). The stock has a market cap of $13.88 billion and a PE ratio of 35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.57 and its 200-day moving average price is €79.02.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

