Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) PT Raised to $30.00 at Citigroup

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on HP. raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. raised Helmerich & Payne from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.61.

HP opened at $30.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Helmerich & Payne has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 2.27.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is currently -116.28%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HP. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 5.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after buying an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 4.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,972,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,369,000 after purchasing an additional 86,549 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 2nd quarter valued at about $937,000. 90.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

