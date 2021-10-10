Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1,250.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HESAF opened at $1,414.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,502.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,404.76. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $893.15 and a 52-week high of $1,623.00.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

