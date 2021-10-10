Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) Raised to Hold at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:HESAF) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have $1,250.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Hermès International Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of HESAF opened at $1,414.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,502.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,404.76. Hermès International Société en commandite par actions has a 52-week low of $893.15 and a 52-week high of $1,623.00.

Hermès International Société en commandite par actions Company Profile

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddler, ready-to-wear clothing, footwear, belts, gloves, hats, silk and textiles, jewelry, furniture, wallpaper, interior fabrics, tableware, perfumes and watches.

