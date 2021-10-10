Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.66 Million

Brokerages predict that Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) will post $64.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heska’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $63.90 million and the highest is $65.42 million. Heska posted sales of $56.64 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Heska will report full-year sales of $256.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $255.30 million to $258.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $285.02 million, with estimates ranging from $276.10 million to $293.93 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heska.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $64.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.82 million. Heska had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The company’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heska from $240.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Heska in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upgraded Heska from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heska from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Heska currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA traded down $7.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $258.10. 29,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,668. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,358.42 and a beta of 1.72. Heska has a fifty-two week low of $103.00 and a fifty-two week high of $275.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.52. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 6.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In other Heska news, CFO Catherine Grassman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.24, for a total value of $1,301,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon J. Larson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.83, for a total value of $533,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,151.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,190 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Heska in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Heska by 858.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

