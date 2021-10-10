Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC Has $35.45 Million Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 688,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.1% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $35,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monarch Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 13,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $50.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.49.

