HoDooi (HOD) Price Hits $0.0377 on Exchanges

HoDooi (CURRENCY:HOD) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0377 or 0.00000069 BTC on major exchanges. HoDooi has a market capitalization of $7.65 million and approximately $428,298.00 worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063372 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.63 or 0.00128801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00082207 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,047.36 or 1.00379434 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.36 or 0.06253480 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003172 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

Buying and Selling HoDooi

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HoDooi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HoDooi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

