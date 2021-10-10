Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Horace Mann Educators Corporation is a multiline insurance holding company that targets the US educator market. The company and its subsidiaries, Horace Mann Insurance Co., Teachers Insurance Co., Horace Mann Life Insurance Co., and Allegiance Insurance Co., provide retirement annuities, automobile insurance, homeowners insurance, and life insurance to elementary and secondary teachers, administrators, and education support personnel in public and private schools. The company also offers group life and health insurance to school districts. “

Get Horace Mann Educators alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE HMN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.95. Horace Mann Educators has a 52-week low of $33.64 and a 52-week high of $44.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.63.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

In related news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Stricker sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,665 shares of company stock worth $708,270 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 900.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares in the last quarter. 98.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Horace Mann Educators (HMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Horace Mann Educators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horace Mann Educators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.