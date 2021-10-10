Horizon Investment Services LLC Invests $2.76 Million in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,249 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,000. FedEx makes up 1.4% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 30.9% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 71,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $21,363,000 after buying an additional 16,904 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 5,779.5% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,281 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,550,000 after buying an additional 143,793 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 6.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,913 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $5,099,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,388 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,027,167,000 after purchasing an additional 131,866 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FDX traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $223.44. 2,365,001 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,498,315. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $216.34 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $256.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.39.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $297.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.13.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

