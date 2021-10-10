Horizon Investment Services LLC Makes New Investment in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Horizon Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,663 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PATK. EVR Research LP bought a new stake in Patrick Industries in the first quarter worth about $10,455,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 495,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,114,000 after purchasing an additional 104,568 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 63.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 156,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 60,528 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 43.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 166,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 90.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 41,533 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.39. 43,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 2.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.13. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.30 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.80 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 30.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Derrick B. Mayes sold 1,200 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 13,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total transaction of $1,107,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 296,956 shares in the company, valued at $25,303,620.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,200 shares of company stock worth $2,258,510. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Patrick Industries in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

Read More: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.