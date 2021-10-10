Horizon Investment Services LLC Purchases 745 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after purchasing an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

NYSE PG traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.73. 6,131,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,855,331. The business’s 50 day moving average is $143.00 and its 200-day moving average is $138.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a market capitalization of $344.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In other news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 15,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $2,222,077.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 748,024 shares of company stock valued at $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PG shares. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.79.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.