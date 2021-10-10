Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 2.1% of Horizon Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the first quarter worth about $12,300,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,548,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $30,792,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,398 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 58.4% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,662,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,667,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,813 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 40.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,997,228 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,471,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.40, for a total value of $87,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,506,590 shares of company stock worth $902,626,954. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on FB. Argus lifted their target price on Facebook from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. HSBC boosted their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $400.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $404.85.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $330.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,934,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,788,576. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $360.02 and a 200-day moving average of $337.66. The stock has a market cap of $930.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The business had revenue of $29.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

