Horizon Investment Services LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,298 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Partners Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Resolute Partners Group now owns 33,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $100.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,473. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $73.48 and a 12-month high of $103.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.91.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

