Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.73.

NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $113.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.99. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $115.86.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $5,515,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $361,533,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 16,494.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,013 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $147,109,000 after buying an additional 1,561,546 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter worth about $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after buying an additional 1,283,244 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,450,915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $510,424,000 after buying an additional 1,083,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

