Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 428 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.29.

In other American Tower news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,985 shares of company stock worth $2,525,043. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.03 on Friday, hitting $262.08. 1,061,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,838,233. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $268.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a market cap of $119.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.09%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

