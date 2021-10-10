Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $105.96. The company had a trading volume of 700,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,348. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.16.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.