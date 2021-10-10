Howe & Rusling Inc. Has $8.28 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 120.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 71,439 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $8,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,226,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,408,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,415 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 24.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892,134 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,391,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,823 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 94.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,924,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,975,000 after purchasing an additional 937,375 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 122.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,702,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,920,000 after purchasing an additional 935,777 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.31. 5,085,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,506,405. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $53.03 and a 12 month high of $75.31. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Newmont had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NEM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.54.

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $382,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,588 shares of company stock worth $1,435,117. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.