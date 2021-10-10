Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,535 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 1.4% of Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $11,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,447,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,187,314,000 after buying an additional 4,670,450 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,417,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,049,714,000 after buying an additional 1,538,627 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of The Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.94.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $77.34. 3,485,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,203,350. The company has a market capitalization of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $77.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.02.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 539,762 shares of company stock valued at $39,467,201. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

