HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 485 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 485 ($6.34) target price on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other research reports. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 455 ($5.94) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 465 ($6.08) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price target on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 440 ($5.75) price target on HSBC in a report on Monday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HSBC has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 473.55 ($6.19).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 419.55 ($5.48) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 292.80 ($3.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 391.43 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 416.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.68.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. HSBC’s payout ratio is 0.45%.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 42,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 396 ($5.17) per share, with a total value of £167,769.36 ($219,191.74).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

