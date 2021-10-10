Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.23.

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.09. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

