Hush Trading 117.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. Hush has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $1,578.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hush has traded 117.6% higher against the dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000203 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hush alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.73 or 0.00220130 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.46 or 0.00123001 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.21 or 0.00137138 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003938 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002156 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000415 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hush’s official message board is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hush and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.