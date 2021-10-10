HYCON Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (HYC)

HYCON (CURRENCY:HYC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. HYCON has a market capitalization of $693,188.64 and approximately $329,536.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HYCON has traded 68.5% higher against the dollar. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000039 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Obyte (GBYTE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00047874 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HYCON

HYCON (HYC) is a coin. It launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here . HYCON’s official website is hycon.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option. The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services. “

HYCON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

