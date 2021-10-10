IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAMGOLD Corp is an international gold exploration and mining company based in Canada. It holds a 38% stake in the Sadiola Gold Mine and a 40% stake in the Yatela Gold Mine. Both are located in Mali, West Africa. Measured and indicated resources at Sadiola and Yatela are 5.5 million ounces of gold (including reserves of 5.2 million ounces). Inferred resources are 5.9 million ounces. IAMGOLD is actively exploring highly prospective ground in Africa and South America. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on IAMGOLD from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.56.

IAG opened at $2.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.35 and a 200 day moving average of $2.91. IAMGOLD has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $4.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.64, a PEG ratio of 360.00 and a beta of 0.94.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). IAMGOLD had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. IAMGOLD’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IAG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in IAMGOLD by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in IAMGOLD by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,085,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IAMGOLD in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 381.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,128,267 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after purchasing an additional 893,899 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 25.3% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 274,644 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 55,462 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

