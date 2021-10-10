IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IBI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:IBIBF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of IBI Group from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of IBI Group from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of IBIBF stock opened at $9.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day moving average is $8.46. IBI Group has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $9.28.

IBI Group, Inc is a global design and technology company, which engages in the provision of a range of professional services focuses on the physical development of cities. It operates through the following segments: Intelligence, Buildings, Infrastructure, and Corporate. The Intelligence segment include software, system design, system integration, operations, and end-user services.

